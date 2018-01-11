It’s time to write again. I haven’t written in this blog for many months because it had become a log of my grief journey and, frankly, I got tired of grieving. Moreover, I was really tired of talking about it.
When you don’t talk about it, you begin the task of telling yourself that you’re okay, that you were blessed to have her 21 years, that you’re blessed to have other precious daughters, that you’re blessed she left such a wonderful little human behind so full of love and sweetness. You try to find the good, all the good you can, hoping it will overcome all the bad you feel inside. And when it doesn’t, you feel worse.
When you lose someone, a part of yourself is missing that can never be reclaimed. Sure, you go on with life, you find many moments of joy. But the hole is always there. The missing returns.
So you keep a secret drawer with a few items of her favorite clothes. And you retreat to press your face into them, searching for the familiar scent of her that has long since faded.
When you take a family picture it’s never whole. It’s imperfect. It’s incomplete. The heart sees what the eyes don’t. She’s always missing.
You better believe your heart will never let you remember any times your beautiful, sweet, soft-spoken daughter was anything but. Your head knows different, but the heart speaks louder. Recalling only good times. Good times. Good times. Thump thump. Thump thump. Thump thump.
The sweeter the memories, the stronger the pain. Oh, my heart, why you gotta be so mean?
I think for the rest of my earthly days I will travel this path back and forth, the sad and the sweet, the despair and the hope, the head and the heart.
This is what missing someone feels like.
Michele Smith said:
beautiful! love you >
Suzanne Leitz said:
Love you, too, Michele!
Anonymous said:
To say I feel your pain I can’t .I see the same pain in my sister who lost her daughter about 23 years ago . My heart breaks for anyone who’s lost a child I’m so sorry
Suzanne Leitz said:
Thank you!
nanadunn9 said:
March 1 will make five years for me. As much as I love Bill and can’t imagine life without him; I still miss Mike. Sometimes, the smallest things will just flare up a memory that hurts of so bad. Love you!
Suzanne Leitz said:
Love you, too, Nancy!
Monica Smith said:
I cannot say I know how you feel and I hope that I never know that feeling, I have watched my mother go through this. My brother passed 8 years ago at the age of 21. He left behind 2 beautiful boys that we are all so thankful for. The part that I do understand is the search for something good but there always being a hole. I don’t feel it as a mother, but as a sister. Thank you for sharing this, it is beautiful.
Mikee Garcia said:
I feel you. I lost both my grandfather (who had been present for 25 years of my life) and one of my best friends last year. Thank you for writing what I was not able to verbalize these past few months.
Sending virtual hugs and prayers!
chimdelu2 said:
Am so sorry for your grief, sometimes our loved ones are sent into our life s just to create a lasting memory in our lifes and when there are taking away, its very difficult for us to continue without them.i understand your pain because i was so lost and deep in pain when my lovely brother died, i felt so defected by death untill i started being grateful to God for the little time he was with me on earth before answering the call of glory.just always remember the beautiful moments your daughter created in you while she was still alive and be grateful for the great time you spent with her😍 believe me , you will fill better.please try and be strong in this for God is with you.
Henners said:
I haven’t heard such a clear and evocative description of such a desperate moment. I will still go and search for my father’s overcoat, smelling his scent, in a desperate attempt to cling on to his memory and create a sensory phantom of his presence.
Thank you for writing this, I feel that familiar happiness intermingled with sadness as I write.
Anne Arthur said:
Losing a child changes you forever.
I love your secret drawer. When you open it, let the pain flow. It helps to cope, even if only a little.
tash1972 said:
So very beautiful. Your pain is felt and the missing I totally understand but with so much love there…how can it be any other way. Blessings and big hugs x